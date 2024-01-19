Your Village Needs You: Public Arts and Culture Commission

— Public Notice —

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

PUBLIC ARTS AND CULTURE COMMISSION

OPENINGS: Two full members TERM: 3 years MEETINGS: Third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.