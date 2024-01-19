Your Village Needs You: Public Arts and Culture Commission
- Published: January 19, 2024
— Public Notice —
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
PUBLIC ARTS AND CULTURE COMMISSION
OPENINGS: Two full members TERM: 3 years MEETINGS: Third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
