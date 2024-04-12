— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 15, 2024, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARING-IN(7 p.m.)

• Phoenyx Fyre

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:05 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 1, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for March, 2024

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 252.01 “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Ordinance 2024-04 Amending Section 1264 of the Village Zoning Code to Include Bicycle Parking

• Reading of Resolution 2024-31 Approving Additional Tap Fee Funding to Yellow Springs Home, Inc. for Phase One (Eight Rental Units) of the “Cascades” Affordable Housing Project

• Reading of Resolution 2024-32 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health and Dental Insurance for Village Employees for the 2024-2025 Plan Year

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:35 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

• Broadband Update (Burns: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:50. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8 p.m.)

• Council Rules Ordinance Discussion (Stokes: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Consideration of Inclusionary Zoning (Leatherman: 20 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:25 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:30 p.m.)

May 6: • Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-04 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Second Quarter of 2024

• Resolution Renewing Penguin Hut Lease

• Samantha Stewart: Pool Report

• Strategic Planning Discussion

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.