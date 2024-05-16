— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 20, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (7 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 6, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for April, 2024

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-07 Amending Section 201 of the Personnel Policy Manual to Update Employee Classifications and to Create New Positions

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-06 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 220.01 “Council Rules” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-37 Approving a Then and Now in the Second Quarter of 2024

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• Brad Ault: Wastewater Report (Ault: 5 min.)

• Sidewalk Grant Report (Housh: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:10. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:20. p.m.)

• LIHTC Update (Emily Seibel, Home, Inc.: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

• Review of Board and Commission Assignments

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:30. p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:45 p.m.)

June 3: • Executive Session (5:30 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-38 Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-39 Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project

• Swearing In: Alex Croasmun

• Ethan Raby, Greene County EMP Director

• Preview of LINN Project

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.