May
16
2024

Yellow Springs Board of Education | Regular Meeting

  • Comments Off on Yellow Springs Board of Education | Regular Meeting
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Yellow Springs Board of Education 

Regular Meeting

Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m.
YSHS Media Center

The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for in-person community comments. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org by noon on the third business day before the meeting. This meeting will be livestreamed via our YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel. 

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com