Yellow Springs Board of Education | Regular Meeting
- Published: May 16, 2024
Yellow Springs Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m.
YSHS Media Center
The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for in-person community comments. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org by noon on the third business day before the meeting. This meeting will be livestreamed via our YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel.
