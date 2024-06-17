Subscribe Anywhere
Jun
18
2024
Feature Photos

Street Fair, June 2024 (Photo by Truth Garrett)

Fair is fair

Villagers, visitors and vendors — around 30,000, according to Village estimates — all had a perfect day for the twice yearly Street Fair event Saturday, June 8.

The mild late-spring weather brought folks out in droves to walk around downtown Yellow Springs and enjoy a range of music and performance, both on stage and in the streets. 

Photos by Truth Garrett

062124_StreetFair02
062124_StreetFair01
062124_StreetFair
062124_StreetFair04
062124_StreetFair03
062124_StreetFair05
062124_StreetFair07
062124_StreetFair06
062124_StreetFair09
062124_StreetFair10
062124_StreetFair08
062124_StreetFair11
062124_StreetFair13
062124_StreetFair14
062124_StreetFair12
062124_StreetFair15
062124_StreetFair17
062124_StreetFair18
062124_StreetFair16

