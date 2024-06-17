Fair is fair
- Published: June 17, 2024
Villagers, visitors and vendors — around 30,000, according to Village estimates — all had a perfect day for the twice yearly Street Fair event Saturday, June 8.
The mild late-spring weather brought folks out in droves to walk around downtown Yellow Springs and enjoy a range of music and performance, both on stage and in the streets.
Photos by Truth Garrett
