The interment of ashes of Ellen Catharine Newton Duell, who died June 28, 2024, at the age of 95, will be Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m., in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton; and a memorial service will follow at 1:15 p.m., the same day, at Rockford Chapel, on the Antioch College campus.
