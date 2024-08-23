Jacquelyn Porter Chilton, age 68, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of Dayton on Aug. 2, 2024. She was born Sept. 7, 1955, and was the only child of the late Albert and Louise Coles Porter.

Jacquelyn attended Yellow Springs High School and was a cheerleader all four years. She earned a B.S. in business administration at Central State University. She worked as a flight attendant, an assistant loan manager and a laboratory technician at Vernay Laboratories, where she retired after 20 years of working alongside scientists and Ph.D.s testing chemicals and materials. Jacquelyn eventually moved to and grew deep roots in Cedarville, Ohio, where she lived for over 25 years. Her community was important to her, and she was actively involved in Bible study at Cedarville Baptist Church.

Jacquelyn is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Marshell Chilton, who cared for her for nearly 20 years after a devastating illness, and her two sons, Cole, of New York City, and Tyler, of Tokyo, Japan. She maintained lifelong friendships with Judy Cordell, Melody Thomas, Debbie Newsome and the late Melvin Douglass.

Family, friends and loved ones will be notified of a memorial service via the Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel, formerly Porter-Qualls, at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel online at thechapelofpeace.com.