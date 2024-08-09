Wagner Subaru
Aug
10
2024
Literary Arts

The Shakespeare Reading Group as it appeared in 2022. From left: Deborah McGee, Flo Lorenz, Claire Perks, Maggie Heston, Nancy Lewkowicz and Carl Hyde. (Photo by Lauren "Chuck" Shows)

Shakespeare Reading Group to meet Aug. 11

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Shakespeare Reading Group will continue reading A Midsummer Night’s Dream at its next meeting, Sunday, Aug. 11.

The group meets at 2 p.m. Sundays, except for the first Sunday of the month, in the meeting room at Friends Care Assisted Living. Participants sit in a circle and take turns reading the next line of dialogue in the play, rather than assuming roles.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com