Shakespeare Reading Group to meet Aug. 11
- Published: August 9, 2024
The Shakespeare Reading Group will continue reading A Midsummer Night’s Dream at its next meeting, Sunday, Aug. 11.
The group meets at 2 p.m. Sundays, except for the first Sunday of the month, in the meeting room at Friends Care Assisted Living. Participants sit in a circle and take turns reading the next line of dialogue in the play, rather than assuming roles.
