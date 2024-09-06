— Public Notice —

AUTHORIZING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2024-08, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, gave first reading to an ordinance and passed as an emergency, text to follow.

WHEREAS, Ordinance 2023-36 was adopted to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Yellow Springs, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and

WHEREAS, the Village of Yellow Springs Charter, Section 40, requires the transfer of funds be approved through an ordinance established by Council; and

WHEREAS, this ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in the operation of Village services, such emergency being the urgent necessity to provide for legitimate expenditures.

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. In accordance with Ordinance 2023-36 and Charter Section 40, the following transfers of funds for fiscal year 2024 are authorized:

Electric Improvement Fund (Electric Capital Fund) — 900,000

TOTAL ELECTRIC FUND TRANSFERS — 900,000

Section 2. The Finance Director is authorized to transfer the funds as they are certified and available.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and shall take effect upon adoption.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council