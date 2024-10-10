Annual Apple Fest celebration set for Friday
- Published: October 10, 2024
The annual Apple Fest, hosted by First Presbyterian Church the evening before Fall Street Fair, will be Friday, Oct. 11, 6–9 p.m.
The event features homemade apple crisp, Young’s vanilla ice cream and apple cider punch for sale, and performances by the Egyptian Breeze dancers and YS Community Band.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.