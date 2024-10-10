Oct
Village Life

The historic First Presbyterian Church is located at 314 Xenia Ave. in downtown Yellow Springs. Apple Fest will take place in front of the church on Friday. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Annual Apple Fest celebration set for Friday

The annual Apple Fest, hosted by First Presbyterian Church the evening before Fall Street Fair, will be Friday, Oct. 11, 6–9 p.m.

The event features homemade apple crisp, Young’s vanilla ice cream and apple cider punch for sale, and performances by the Egyptian Breeze dancers and YS Community Band.

