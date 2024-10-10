— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 • 5:30 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER (5:30 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

COMMUNICATIONS

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for August 14, 2024.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Variance – Chris Hall with Yellow Springs Home Inc. has submitted a Variance application for rear yard setback encroachment at 503 Dayton Street. Chapter 1248.03 Residential Districts, Spatial Requirements, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – High Density Residential District (R-C), Greene County Parcel #F19000100020003000.

AGENDA PLANNING

DUNCAN STANDARDS WORKSHOP

• With Village Solicitor

ADJOURNMENT

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator.

The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.