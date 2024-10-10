— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of September 10, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of September 25, 2024 Work Session

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Housing Committee

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use. Darren Gilley has submitted a Conditional Use application for Transient Guest Lodging at 410 N. High Street. Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use, Specific Requirements, Transient Guest Lodging – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B). Green County Parcel #F19000100010005300.

• Conditional Use. Jeff Gray has submitted a Conditional Use application for Transient Guest Lodging at 365 East Enon Road. Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use, Specific Requirements, Transient Guest Lodging – Low Density Residential District (R-A). Greene County Parcel #F19000100050000900, F19000100050001000.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.