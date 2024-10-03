— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

1. Variance – Chris Hall with Yellow Springs Home Inc. has submitted a Variance application for rear yard setback encroachment at 503 Dayton Street – Chapter 1248.03 Residential Districts, Spatial Requirements, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – High Density Residential District (R-C), Greene County Parcel #F19000100020003000

2. Conditional Use – Sunny Patel has submitted a Variance application for sign height and encroachment into setback at 4 Xenia Ave. – Chapter 1250 Business Districts, Chapter 1266 Signs, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Central Business District (B-1), Greene County Parcel #F19000100100004100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 TIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor – Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, October 10th, 2024 for inclusion in the Board packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Board members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, October 11th, 2024. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

—Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator