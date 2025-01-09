— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 1260.03 “DRIVEWAY STANDARDS, ACCESS EASEMENTS, PARKING AND STORAGE” OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE

ORDINANCE 2025-02, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

WHEREAS, the Gateway Overlay District, which has been recommended for repeal, contains standards which are not currently replicated in other areas of the zoning code, and which are prudent to maintain for purposes of traffic safety; and

WHEREAS, the Gateway Overlay limited the distance between driveways to 100 feet and did not allow a driveway within 150 feet of an intersection; safety interests demand that this standard be applied to all arterial streets in the village, which includes all of the former Gateway locations; and

WHEREAS, Section 1260.03 of the zoning code does contain language regulating recreational vehicles and outdoor storage, and adding these to the section’s title will aid in locating these standards,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 1260.03 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. A new Section 1260.03 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council