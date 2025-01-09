— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 1268.02 “APPLICABILITY” OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE TO REMOVE REQUIREMENT OF SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR PERMITTED USES

ORDINANCE 2025-03, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

WHEREAS, in the current zoning code, all new permitted uses occupying a building exceeding 5,000 square feet in size require site plan approval from Planning Commission; and,

WHEREAS, Council believes that expediting review of new larger-scale projects when possible is in the best interests of the economic development of the village, and permitting the Zoning Administrator to administratively approve new, permitted uses assists in this effort; and

WHEREAS, the zoning code will continue to contain a clause allowing the Zoning Administrator to refer a site plan application to Planning Commission if they believe the project could negatively impact surrounding properties,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 1268.02 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. A new Section 1268.02 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A*, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council