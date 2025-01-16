Public Meetings
- Published: January 16, 2025
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
