— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda



Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, 5 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation and Compensation of Employees (Clerk and Village Manager)

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 16, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-01 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1256 “Overlay Districts” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1260.03 “Driveway Standards, Access Easements, Parking and Storage” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1268.02 “Applicability” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Remove Requirement of Site Plan Review for Permitted Uses

• Reading of Resolution 2025-01 Authorizing the Sale During Calendar Year 2025 of Municipally Owned Personal Property Which is Not Needed for Public Use, or Which is Obsolete or Unfit for the Use for Which It was Acquired, by Internet Auction, Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.15(D)

• Reading of Resolution 2025-02 Approving a Pay Increase for the Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2025-03 Approving a Pay Increase for the Council Clerk

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:10 p.m.)

• PACC End of Year Report

• EC End of Year Report

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:25 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:40 p.m.)

Jan. 21: • Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-01 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1256 “Overlay Districts” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025 – 02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1260.03 “Driveway Standards, Access Easements, Parking and Storage” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025 – 03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1268.02 “Applicability” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Remove Requirement of Site Plan Review for Permitted Uses

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-05 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1270 “Landscaping” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Add Greenbelt Requirement for New Development

• Resolution 2025-0X Approving Grants to Local Entities for Calendar Year 2025

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.