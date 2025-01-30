— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

SWEARING-IN

• Noah Grooms as Peace Officer

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 21, 2025 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street

• Reading of Resolution 2025-11 Authorizing Payout of Vacation Hours to the Village Clerk

• Reading of Resolution 2025-12 Approving Dues for Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County for 2025

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7 p.m.)

• Youth Center End of Year Report (Stewart: 5 min.)

• Planning Commission End of Year Report to Council (Leatherman: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:20. p.m.)

• Incentive Policy Discussion (Staff: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

Feb. 18: • Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street

• Resolution 2025-0X Approving Grants to Local Entities for Calendar Year 2025

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.