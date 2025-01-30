Village Council Agenda
- Published: January 30, 2025
— Public Notice —
Village Council Agenda
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, 6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)
ROLL CALL
SWEARING-IN
• Noah Grooms as Peace Officer
ANNOUNCEMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA
• Minutes of January 21, 2025 Regular Meeting
REVIEW OF AGENDA
PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)
• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street
• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street
• Reading of Resolution 2025-11 Authorizing Payout of Vacation Hours to the Village Clerk
• Reading of Resolution 2025-12 Approving Dues for Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County for 2025
CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)
SPECIAL REPORTS (7 p.m.)
• Youth Center End of Year Report (Stewart: 5 min.)
• Planning Commission End of Year Report to Council (Leatherman: 5 min.)
MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10. p.m.)
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS (7:20. p.m.)
• Incentive Policy Discussion (Staff: 15 min.)
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)
Feb. 18: • Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street
• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street
• Resolution 2025-0X Approving Grants to Local Entities for Calendar Year 2025
*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
