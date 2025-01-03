Yellow Springs Board of Education | Regular Meeting

Yellow Springs Board of Education

Thursday, Jan. 9

Organizational Meeting — 5 p.m.

Regular Meeting — 6 p.m.

Yellow Springs High School Media Center

NOTE: The public is welcome to attend. There will be a opportunity for in-person community comments during the regular meeting. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org. The meeting will be live-streamed via the YS Board of Education YouTube Channel.