Local resident Gene Lohman is one of about 65 Yellow Springs residents who ride the public bus that comes through the village about every 45 minutes during the weekdays. Anyone interested in a bus route tutorial and free trial ride is invited to sign up now for an event scheduled the week of April 13. The rides are sponsored by the local Climate Change group. (Photo by Lauren Heaton)

Local resident Gene Lohman, shown here in 2015, hopped aboard the public bus that comes through the village about every 45 minutes during the weekdays. (Photo by Lauren Heaton)

Free bus rides set all day Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day

Ohio Loves Transit Week is Feb. 10–14, and Greene CATS Public Transit is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Day, Friday, Feb. 14, with free rides all day, thanks to an anonymous sponsor.

During the week, the countywide bus service will also ask riders to share why they support public transit and why our state and federal leaders should too. Transit stories can be emailed to info@greenecats.org.

