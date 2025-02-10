Free bus rides set all day Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day
- Published: February 10, 2025
Ohio Loves Transit Week is Feb. 10–14, and Greene CATS Public Transit is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Day, Friday, Feb. 14, with free rides all day, thanks to an anonymous sponsor.
During the week, the countywide bus service will also ask riders to share why they support public transit and why our state and federal leaders should too. Transit stories can be emailed to info@greenecats.org.
