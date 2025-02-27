— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, March 3, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m. Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Consideration of the Compensation of a Public Employee

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 18, 2025 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street (Tabled)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street (Tabled)

• Reading of Resolution 2025-14 Approving a Salary Increase for the Village Manager

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7 p.m.)

• End of Year Report: Streets and Parks: Tanner Bussey (10 min.)

• End of Year Report: Water and Wastewater: Brad Ault (10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

March 17: • Special Reports: Water and Electric/Sparks

• Resolution 2025-15 Declaring Property Located at the Center for Business and Education as Surplus

• Resolution 2025-16 Authorizing VM to Enter into an Agreement with XX for Prosecution Services

• Ordinance 2025-XX Accepting Utility Easements for Center Circuit

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on March 17, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.