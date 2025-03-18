Summer Street Fair applications now open
- Published: March 18, 2025
The YS Chamber of Commerce announced this week that applications are now open for vendors, service providers and entertainers who wish to participate in this year’s summer Street Fair, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 14.
Applications are reviewed and approved on a rolling basis in order to ensure a diverse and high-quality selection of participants, and are available online at http://www.ysstreetfair.com.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.