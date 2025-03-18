Subscribe Anywhere
Mar
19
2025
Village Life
Attendees of the 2017 Spring Street Fair seemed to be having a good time, including this bubble-blower on Dayton Street. (Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

Summer Street Fair applications now open

The YS Chamber of Commerce announced this week that applications are now open for vendors, service providers and entertainers who wish to participate in this year’s summer Street Fair, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 14.

Applications are reviewed and approved on a rolling basis in order to ensure a diverse and high-quality selection of participants, and are available online at http://www.ysstreetfair.com.

