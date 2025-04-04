— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 7, 2025, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 17, 2025 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2025-20 Enacting a Policy to Permit Reasonable Fees for Record Requests for Body Camera Footage

• Reading of Resolution 2025-23 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health Insurance for Village Employees for the 2025 Plan Year

• Reading of Resolution 2025-24 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Dental Insurance for Village Employees for the 2025 Plan Year

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:55 p.m.)

• AMP Smart Thermostat Program (10 min.)

• End of Year Report: Finance (Robinson: 10 min.)

• Treasurer End of Year Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:35 p.m.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:45 p.m.)

• Consideration of a PUD on Less than Five Acres (Leatherman: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8 p.m.)

April 21: Village End of Year Report

• Resolution Village Goals

• Quarterly Financials

• Treasurer Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.