— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 • 5:30 p.m.in Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

COMMUNICATIONS

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for May 7, 2025.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Variance – Tammy Fox has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from fence height at 145 Kenneth Hamilton Way – Chapter 1260.01(a)(1) Fence Height of corner lots, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100020019700

• Variance – Jennifer Berman has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from number of Transient Guest Lodging Units within 500 ft at 309 W. Whiteman St. – Chapter 1262.08(e)(7)(B) TGL Location, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100040007500

• Variance – Suzanne Ordonez has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from rear yard fence height at 1436 Glen View Rd. – Chapter 1260.01(a)(4) Fence Height, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Low Density Residential District (R-A) – Greene County Parcel #F190001001700031000

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 29, 2025 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator.

The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, May 30, 2025. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.