Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Variance – Tammy Fox has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from fence height at 145 Kenneth Hamilton Way – Chapter 1260.01(a)(1) Fence Height of corner lots, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100020019700

Variance – Jennifer Berman has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from number of Transient Guest Lodging Units within 500 ft at 309 W. Whiteman St. – Chapter 1262.08(e)(7)(B) TGL Location, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100040007500

Variance – Suzanne Ordonez has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from rear yard fence height at 1436 Glen View Rd. – Chapter 1260.01(a)(4) Fence Height, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Low Density Residential District (R-A) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100170003100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 • TIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor,Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 29, 2025 for inclusion in the Board packet. However, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the board members and the Planning and Economic Development Director. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Planning and Economic Development Director on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at yellowsprings.gov after Friday, May 30, 2025.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Planning and Economic Development Director Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

—Meg Leatherman, Planning and Economic Development Director