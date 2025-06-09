Eyes on Iris
- Published: June 9, 2025
GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Iris DeMent, left, performed her soaring folk, country and gospel tunes to a sold-out house at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College on Tuesday, May 15.
There was hardly a dry eye in the room when she closed with her 1992 hit “Our Town.”
DeMent’s performance was the last in this year’s programming season at the Foundry.
