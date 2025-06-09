Subscribe Anywhere
Jun
10
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Eyes on Iris

GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Iris DeMent, left, performed her soaring folk, country and gospel tunes to a sold-out house at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College on Tuesday, May 15.

There was hardly a dry eye in the room when she closed with her 1992 hit “Our Town.”

DeMent’s performance was the last in this year’s programming season at the Foundry.

