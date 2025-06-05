— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

• Minutes of May 13, 2025 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD): Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 96 units of Multi-family Development at 275 East North College Street. Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development, Greene County Parcel ID: Parcel #F19000100090029600

• Conditional Use (CU) – Allison Moody, on behalf of APR Investments LLC, property owner, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Sale of New Vehicle Parts Use at 185 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. – Chapter 1254.07 Planned Unit Development, Chapter 1262.08 Conditional Use – Planned Unit Development District (PUD) – Greene County Parcel #F1900010011002670

