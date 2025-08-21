With profound sadness and immeasurable love, we announce that Carol Zimmerman McKeever, 71, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Aug. 14, 2025.

Born Nov. 1, 1953, in Troy, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Elmer Zimmerman and raised near Tipp City, Ohio, Carol was the youngest of six children. Through her unique gift of seeing the goodness in everyone and fighting tirelessly for the underdog, she would go on to touch countless lives throughout her remarkable journey.

Carol married Michael “Mike” McKeever in 1980. As parents to David and Wesley, they created a home where kindness, empathy and togetherness were paramount. She loved nothing more than gathering family to talk, debate and celebrate — it didn’t matter what we were doing as long as we were together. She was filled with kindness, always putting others first with such natural grace that everyone felt valued and welcomed.

Carol earned her bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and her master’s degree from Webster University. She channeled her passion for helping others into a diverse professional journey that included sales, real estate and mortgage lending. She served six years on the Tipp City, Ohio, City Council and twice ran for Ohio State Representative, always fighting for the causes she believed in, while she and Mike developed several businesses, including the Old Postal Meeting Hall.

After relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Carol became the development director of Lighthouse of Broward. She worked to earn her Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation and went on to serve as president of the South Florida Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Carol then served as executive director of the AJC Children’s Foundation, transforming lives through educational and humanitarian programs in Honduras. Whether working in nonprofit leadership or public service, Carol always found ways to advocate for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves.

Her philosophy was simple but profound: stand for people and ideas, not against them. She had an extraordinary ability to recognize and nurture the best qualities in others, a gift that transformed lives wherever she went.

Carol is survived by her devoted husband, Mike; her beloved sons, Wesley and David; her siblings Gail, Dave and Catherine; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers Mike and Rick, and her parents, Elmer and Elizabeth.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 322 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, from 4–7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be dedicated in memory of Carol to the AJC Children’s Foundation.