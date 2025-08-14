Community event to unveil new Little Art Theatre marquee

On Friday, Aug. 15, the Little Art Theatre will unveil its new marquee with a free community event from 8–10 p.m. at the theater and in the community space on Short Street.

The evening will feature live entertainment, free popcorn and soft drinks, and a cash bar with beer and wine. Limited-edition marquee T-shirts and other swag will be available for purchase, commemorating the new marquee and benefitting the Little Art Theatre.

In case of rain, outdoor activities will move indoors at the Presbyterian church.