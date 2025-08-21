Delois Wesley Rouch, affectionately known as “Wesley,” was born on Oct. 9, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio. He passed away on Aug. 15, 2025, in Greene County, Ohio, leaving behind a legacy of love, music and unwavering moral integrity.

Wesley spent many years as a computerized electronic service technician, and was revered not just for his technical skills but also for his remarkable intelligence and being able to fix anything. His dedication to doing what was right served as a guiding principle throughout his life.

Musical passion coursed through Wesley’s veins from a young age. Starting at the tender age of 14, he became a gifted guitarist and devoted his heart and soul to the blues. Over the decades, he played in various bands at venues across Ohio, sharing his love for music with countless friends and audience members. Even into his 70s, his guitar remained close by, until his health would no longer allow him to play. His collection of over 12 guitars was a testament to his love for music and the joy it brought him.

More than just a musician and technician, Wesley cherished the relationships he built over his lifetime. He adored his wife of 62 years, Roxanna (Hilleary) Rouch, and took immense pride in his family. He is survived by his three sons, Delois W. Rouch Jr., Dwayne C. (Cynthia) Rouch and Timothy J. Rouch; along with grandchildren Delois W. (Shelby) Rouch III, Hailee R. Rouch, Jana R. Rouch, Courtney L. Rouch, Dwayne C. Rouch Jr., Chancelor B. Rouch, Ashley P. Rouch, Timothy J. Rouch Jr. and Abilene N. (Austin) Wilson. Wesley was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren who brought endless joy to his life. He shared a close bond with his brother, Michael (Brenda) Rouch, and his sister, Rosalie (Jimmy) Shattuck, and was supported by caring sisters-in-law, Claudette Wheeler and Brenda Owens, as well as his brother-in-law, Dustin (Ann) Hilleary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delois W. and Rosalie (Riley) Rouch. In addition, Wesley had a special bond with his beloved cat, Sneaker, who preceded him in death. The companionship they shared was well known and added a layer of warmth to his life.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, starting at 2 p.m., preceded by a viewing from noon–2 p.m. Burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery.