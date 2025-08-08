Joyous Perry League season ends indoors

The 2025 T-ball season opened unlike any other in recent memory; that is, without an actual game of T-ball. And this most unusual season came full circle by ending without a game either.

The coaches began their weather-related conversation about midweek, because many families had graciously signed up to bring food for the closing night potluck, and they needed to know what we planned to do if we were rained out again. Should they not prepare food because we’d delay and have the potluck in August? Would we find an alternate location? Just how long would we watch the weather predictions before making a decision?

After bouncing several ideas around, we decided to reserve the John Bryan Community Center as a backup for the potluck, and then wait until Friday to determine if weather would be compatible for play. As of Friday morning, it was looking like the storm might wait until late evening. In true Ohio fashion, however, the forecast changed multiple times over the course of the morning, and then an isolated thunderstorm burst over Yellow Springs in the early afternoon. The storm was intense but short lived, followed by clear and sunny skies.

Coach Rob went to Gaunt Park to check on the fields. Though the storm was short and sweet, a significant amount of water was pooled on the infield, and we knew the last game of the season wouldn’t be possible.

Thankfully, we had reserved the community center. And that decision proved even more fortunate when a severe thunderstorm rolled over Yellow Springs after 5 p.m., dumping an inch of rain and taking out the power. How perfect is it that the Bryan Center has a generator, and families were able to gather for a meal when the power was out all through town?

We had lights and we had community. The Johnson family was first to arrive. They were followed by a steady stream of families bringing food and smiles to share. The Whitmore ladies arrived properly attired in rubber rain boots, a pleasant reminder of how much we look forward to seeing the range of Friday night fashions.

Even though the coaches were occupied with the potluck, we got in a few conversations with the players. One memorable exchange? We asked Teddy what he’s been up to this summer. He reported that he’s been swimming, reading and collecting McDonald’s toys.

The Mabra girls, Cecil, 5, and Ellery, 8, were excited to see friends, including Millie, who ran over waving, equally excited to catch up with friends.

Coach Beth brought temporary tattoos, and many a hand or arm was adorned with star, rainbow, smiley face or assorted baseball-themed tattoos. Emi and Stevie helped drive tattoo business to the tattoo station.

Though it wasn’t a true T-ball game on a baseball diamond, we did play. Children found the gym’s pickleball paddles and wiffleballs and made their own games. A toddler-sized T-ball set appeared too, and quite a few of the 2- and 3-year-olds enjoyed hitting from it. Mason, Cassian and Sebastian “Bash” were serious about getting their batting practice in.

Josiah seemed seriously bummed there was no T-ball, yet appeared to enjoy hitting off the tee in the gym and made the best of the circumstances.

We weren’t at Gaunt Park, but the spirit of T-Ball was with us. It was noisy, kids were running around, and families were chatting and enjoying spending time with each other. Delicious food, compliments and recipes were shared around the potluck smorgasbord table. Tom Burns and his brother grilled hot dogs for the group. Many graciously jumped in to bring out more tables and chairs, as more and more families came in, and we had great help cleaning up the gym. The end-of-season potluck wouldn’t be possible without all the help and contributions of our many lovely families. Thanks, everyone.

And so concludes this season’s Yellow Springs Perry League T-Ball. Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free and open to children aged 2-9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We look forward to seeing everyone next year on Friday evenings in June and July in Gaunt Park.



Coaches Yunus Brevik

and Margi and Rob Gay