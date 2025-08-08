Meaghan Lenke

Beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, Meaghan Alice Lenke, 46, of Rochelle, Illinois, passed away suddenly July 23, 2025. She was born Nov. 13, 1978, in Downers Grove, Illinois. Meaghan was a vibrant, loving soul who brought light and creativity into the lives of all who knew her.

Meaghan had a deep appreciation for nature and found peace and inspiration in the outdoors. She treasured time spent with friends and family, and she expressed her love through meaningful connections, thoughtful gestures, and creativity in the kitchen. She had a warm sense of humor, a kind spirit, and a natural ability to make others feel at ease in her presence.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Peyton Canady, who was her greatest joy. Meaghan also leaves behind her mother, Donna McGovern; her father, Gary Lenke, and stepmother, Kathy Lenke. She is survived by her sisters, Samantha Raftery (Jared) and their children, Kennedy, Landon, Nolan and Emmett; Nicole Regan (Matthew) and their children, Leila and Henry; Eryn Lenke and her daughter, Jordyn; and Caitlin Gleason (David Bonini) and their children, Isaac, Grayson, Anthony and Bodie. She will also be lovingly remembered by her loving fiance, James Robinson III, and by Marlon Canady, Peyton’s father.

Meaghan is also survived by her two grandmothers, Grandma Lenke and Grandma Dee Dee, who both held a special place in her heart.

Meaghan’s presence brought comfort, laughter and love to those around her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, her friends and all whose lives she touched.

A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 12, 2025, at the Winds Cafe, from 1–4 p.m., in honor of Meaghan.

To support Meaghan’s family and assist with expenses during this difficult time, a GoFundMe page has been created, shorturl.at/psyiq. Contributions of any amount will be deeply appreciated.