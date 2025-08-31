Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission seeks input on road safety

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, or MVRPC, is in the early phases of developing a Safe Streets for All Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

The plan, which received federal funding in 2023, is slated to establish a framework for improving roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries within Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties, and portions of northern Warren County.

The public is being asked to provide input on the Safety Action Plan online through a “virtual open house and survey,” which provides data from safety and crash studies and asks residents of the above counties to provide their own feedback on what improvements are needed and where.

In addition to completing a survey, residents are invited to use an interactive map to place “pins” at areas that they believe need attention and improvement and make comments on those areas; pins can be toggled to differentiate between vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian, accessibility and other needs.

To add input, go to publicinput.com/safestreets1 and follow directions on the screen for accessing the survey and interactive map for Greene County. Public input will be accepted through Sept. 7.