Perry League game called for mud

Sadly, the Friday, July 18, Perry League T-ball game was canceled due to muddy field conditions — the result of a mid-afternoon downpour.

The coaches have been more mindful of field conditions since the Mud Pit Incident of 2022. The Village Crew had quite a mess to clean up three years ago after a wet Friday evening when exuberant little Perry Leaguers wallowed in and made mud angels on the very muddy field. We regret the resulting pockmarked field and its impact on the Village Crew, but at the same time would love to do it all over again. Muddy T-ball was a lot of fun, but we promised never to do it again.

This past Friday, Coaches Rob and Margi were at Gaunt Park at 6 p.m. to let families who had not been notified through our Facebook post know about the cancellation. We were sorry to disappoint the numerous families who showed up ready to go, wearing their tie-dye Perry league shirts. Other T-ball families came down from the pool wrapped in towels and clad in bathing suits to connect with us, albeit briefly. Matan, dad to Kai and Miko, jokingly suggested the season be extended another month and then was off to initiate a pick-up Frisbee game.

While kids practiced their balancing prowess on the bleachers, the potluck sign-up poster was passed around to give everyone an opportunity to participate in our annual communal T-ball meal tradition.

This summer is Perry League’s 55th year, and it’s still going strong. The program offers families community experience and kids a positive start to sports. Each child receives a cap and trophy free of charge. Donations and nominal profit from optional T-shirt sales help fund Perry League. Most importantly, families and volunteers make Perry League T-ball special. We appreciate any and all support.

Next week, July 25, is the season’s final night, which includes abbreviated T-ball play, a potluck and a trophy for each child. Any families with Perry League trophies they’re willing to “recycle” to help curb costs may bring them Friday or contact Coach Margi.

Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free and open to children, aged 2–9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We meet every Friday, June through July, 6–7:30 p.m., at Gaunt Park.

—Coaches Yunus Brevik and Margi and Rob Gay