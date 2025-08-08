Perry League players come from near and far

While this year’s Fourth of July celebration fell on a Friday, usurping the usual Perry League T-ball game at Gaunt Park, we found another way to celebrate togetherness and tradition: the Yellow Springs July 4th parade!

It was easy to imagine a magical T-ball game illuminated entirely by fireworks — like that unforgettable night game scene from “The Sandlot.” Alas, we thought better than to interfere with pyrotechnics and picnic blankets. Instead, a merry band of Perry Leaguers — kids and families alike — joined Coaches Becky, Yunus, Beth, Rob and Margi to march in the parade, proudly leading a train of baseball players and representing our Yellow Springs “stick and ball” community.

The following Friday, July 11, Perry League was back in action — and even with July vacations sweeping families off to beaches and backyards, our park was full of sweet surprises. That’s the magic of Perry League: each week is a delightful grab-bag of new faces, old friends, cousins in from out of town, and hometown kiddos who return with fresh stories and new hairdos. It’s T-ball meets Forrest Gump: “You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Aly and Arlo’s cousins, Karter, 6, and Everly, 4, made the trek to Yellow Springs just for some good ol’ fashioned T-ball. Another family brought visiting kiddos all the way from Georgia! You know it’s a big deal when Perry League makes the vacation itinerary.

As always, warmups at the outfield fence were led by Coach Yunus — this week with 2-year-old son Cassian (aka Cling-on Cass) lovingly in tow. Yunus carried him or kept him tucked protectively by his side, away from swirling bats. Meanwhile, Coach Beth popped and served popcorn, delighting kids and adults alike with buttery bagfuls before jumping in as First Base Ball-Thrower-Inner alongside Brevik daughters Nya and Thea, 9. Perry League really is a whole family affair.

The evening was peppered with familiar faces and first-timers. Joanie, 4, and Harrison, 1, returned with their bright pink bat, yogurt snacks and juice pouches to share, and a full-on cheering section — big brother Dylan and newlyweds Robbie and Sasha. Rookie siblings Luna, 4, and Esak, 2, made their debut, with a little help from Dad at the tee. Luna ended the evening a bit unsure about her Perry League future, but Esak — in his brand-new tie-dye — was smitten, already flinging dirt like a true T-ball veteran.

Of course, waiting on the batting bench was its own kind of adventure. Friends tried to sit together, lines got wiggly, and sometimes little behinds got leapfrogged. Violet may have been skipped, but she kept her sunny spirits high. Daisy, 8, with dramatic flair, declared “FINALLLLLLY!” when her name was called. When she came to bat, Coach Yunus asked for a reminder of her name. Daisy asked, “Why? So you can put me in the paper?” He followed up with “The paper?” And she said “Yeah. Don’t you read the newspaper?” Then Daisy promptly smacked the ball right off the tee. Little Arlo cozied up in his mom Lacey’s lap to pass the time, while big sister Stevie chatted sweetly with nearby pals and kept an eye on little brother Huey.

We were dazzled by 6-year-old Mary’s second new haircut of the season, a super short cut tucked under a baseball cap. River, 6, showed off his vintage Mickey Mouse hat, sporting none other than Steamboat Willie. Josiah, 5, back after a couple of weeks absence from T-ball told us about a mysterious hotel with two beds but “no swimming pool,” much to his disappointment.

During halftime conversation, Harrison, 4, still glowing from his parade march, told us it was “really, really, really, really, really, really fun!” — that’s six reallys, folks.

We also witnessed the spontaneous birth of a brand-new Perry League activity this week — dust diving, brought to you by the ever-adventurous Alyce. With the confidence of a gymnast and the flair of a powdered donut, Alyce flung herself with great enthusiasm into the soft, chalky field dust, rolling around joyfully and smiling. She dove headfirst into the line chalk, emerged in a cloud of dust, and fully committed to her quest for complete immersion. It was equal parts performance art and dirt bath — and it had everyone grinning. Next thing we know, River and Aly’s cousin, Karter, are taking part in dust diving. Karter and River had a modified spin on it and called it dust sliding and made sure to show us each time they ran into home plate.

Alyce may have invented a whole new event, and honestly, we’re here for it. Who needs a trophy when you can wear a fine layer of infield dust and a smile as wide as Gaunt Park?

We also welcomed back sweet Pippin, 4, who, while waiting in the on-deck spot, gave enthusiastic cheers for 2-year-old Mason. Four-year-old Lily played barefoot and blooming in a floral dress — the very picture of summer joy.

And we introduced Perry League Plus — a new addition to our tradition, designed to bridge the joyful chaos of beginner T-ball with the budding skills needed for YS Youth Baseball Minors. And what a debut it was!

Led by Coach David Miller — a natural with his educator’s heart and baseball brain — our Plus players were guided by a stellar team. Denny Mrozinski, of the Miami Valley Roy Hobbs Classics 60s; YSHS varsity players Chris and Collin Goebel and Edwin Harrah, and McKinney Middle School stars Malini Miller, Desmond Truitt and Sullivan Tarver, all jumped in with gusto. Even Desmond’s visiting friend, Eamon from Virginia, pitched in, rounding out a volunteer dream team that cheered, coached and caught errant balls with love.

Ellis, intrigued by the commotion, claimed a spot in the bleachers as his observation post. Bit by bit, curiosity won out — by halftime, he was ready. Dugout Coach Malini helped him gear up, Coach David gave him a few words of encouragement, and soon — thwack! — Ellis smashed the ball and blazed a dusty trail to first base. Coaches Chris and Sully were ready with high fives and fist bumps.

Later, there he was at shortstop, absorbing tips from Coach Denny. When asked if he was having fun, he simply beamed, “This is great — it’s just like real baseball!”

Other players were equally enchanted: brothers Jeremiah and Jordan zipped around the field like pros. Sisters Casey and Kelsey added charm and sunshine in matching hats and smiles. Feedback from families was positive — we’ll offer Perry League Plus during the final two weeks of the season and hope to see even more players ready to stretch their baseball wings.

Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free, and open to children aged 2-9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We meet every Friday, June through July, at Gaunt Park, 6–7:30 p.m.