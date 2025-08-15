Troop 162 seeks new scouts

Scouting America Troop 162 is actively welcoming new members.

Boys aged 11–17 with an interest in outdoor adventure are encouraged to visit the troop during any of its weekly meetings, held Mondays, at 7 p.m., at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

Founded in 1946 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Troop 162, which includes members from Yellow Springs, has a long tradition of building youth leadership skills, encouraging ethical decision-making, and, above all, having fun.

Scouts participate in monthly outings — including camping, hiking, canoeing and fishing, and also community service — and take part in high-impact summer experiences.

This summer, troop members spent a week at Camp Ransburg in Indiana and another at the Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in the Florida Keys.

To learn more or arrange a visit, email troop162chair@gmail.com or search for Troop 162 at BeAScout.org. Girls aged 11–17 interested in Scouting can also visit BeAScout.org to find local girl troops.