Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
14
2025

Village Council Special Meeting Agenda

  • Comments Off on Village Council Special Meeting Agenda
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

— Public Notice —

VILLAGE COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5–7 p.m. Council Chambers

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

NEW BUSINESS
• Tax Increment Financing and Community Reinvestment Area Overview and Discussion

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

AC Service
Wagner Subaru
Read the 2024-2025 Guide to Yellow Springs online
2021 Yellow Springs News Merchandise
Think TV
INTOWN
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com