— Public Notice —

VILLAGE JOB OPENINGS

UTILITY SERVICE WORKER

STREET, PARKS & SEWER DEPARTMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs Public Works Department has an immediate opening for a full-time Utility Service Worker in the Streets, Parks, Sewer Department. The hourly pay rate is $21.90–$27.98 per hour.

This position performs a variety of semi-skilled labor tasks in maintaining public streets, sewer and park systems; and properties, as well as operates light to heavy equipment.

WATER DISTRIBUTION WORKER

ELECTRIC & WATER DISTRIBUTION DEPARTMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs Public Works Department has an immediate opening for a full-time Water Distribution Utility Service Worker in the Electric and Water Distribution Department. The hourly pay rate is $21.90–$27.98 per hour.

This position assists in maintaining the water distribution system, and is a role that involves performing semi-skilled labor tasks and operating a variety of light to heavy equipment.

To view the full job descriptions and apply, please visit http://www.yellowsprings.gov. Village applications are also available 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

For questions, please contact: 937-767-3402 #EOE