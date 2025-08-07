Yellow Springs Film Festival gears up for third year

The YS Film Festival is gearing up for its third year this fall, Oct. 2–5, and organizers have announced some of the major events on this year’s schedule, with tickets also on sale.

• Kicking things off Thursday, Oct. 2, will be “A Tribute to Rod Serling” on the Antioch College campus.

Serling (1924-75), who attended Antioch and later returned as a teacher, is best known as the creator and host of “The Twilight Zone,” the 1959-64 fantasy anthology series for which he also was the principal writer.

The day’s events will begin with an afternoon ceremony dedicating an Ohio Historical Marker in Serling’s honor. The Oct. 2 date for the dedication is significant, as it was the date that “The Twilight Zone” premiered in 1959.

That evening’s activities will take place at the college’s Foundry Theater, beginning with an opening ceremony and followed by a program that is to include presentations from authors Anne Serling, Rod’s daughter; and Mark Dawidziak, who wrote “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from The Twilight Zone”; a live performance of a Serling radio play; a screening of a classic “Twilight Zone” episode; and a panel discussion.

• On Friday, Oct. 3, Emmy and SAG-nominated comedian and actor Kevin Nealon will perform a set of stand-up comedy, also at the Foundry Theater. Nealon is probably best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member, with three years as Weekend Update anchor, of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

• On Saturday, Oct. 4, Little Art Theatre will host the new “We Want the Funk!” documentary, with a directors Q&A afterward. An after-party of funk music at the Foundry will follow the screening.

• Also on Oct. 4, the Foundry Theater will screen “Dogma,” in commemoration of the movie’s 25th anniversary, followed with a live Q&A with director Kevin Smith. Doors for the screening open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.ng

• On Sunday, Oct. 5, the Foundry Theater will host an “In Conversation” event with Oscar Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler. Beachler, who grew up in Centerville and attended Wright State University, won her Academy Award for her work on “Black Panther.” She is also credited for work on the films “Creed,” “Fruitvale Station” and “Miles Ahead” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” video. The conversation will be moderated by YS Film Festival founder Eric Mahoney.

For tickets and information about the full schedule as it’s announced, go online to http://www.ysfilmfest.com.

The News will report more extensively on this year’s film festival and Serling celebration closer to the dates of the events.