Betty Thomas Felder was born in Toledo, Ohio, the oldest of three children. Her family moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1944, when her father accepted a position as executive director of the Linden Community Center.

Betty graduated from the University of Dayton and started her teaching career as the first African American teacher in the Mad River Township Public Schools, followed by three years teaching in the Dayton Public Schools.

Betty and her husband, James Felder, moved to Yellow Springs in January 1962. Together, they raised two sons, Gregory and Kevin, and were blessed with four grandchildren — Blakely, Gregory, Drew and Taylor Ann — and six great-grandchildren — Shan, Ava, Conner, Hazel, Leo James and Reese — as well as one great-great-grandchild, Malachi. Betty and Jim were among the original residents of the Omar Circle community, which attracted many African American families in the late 1950s and 1960s.

Betty was deeply committed to her community in many ways:

• Members of the Unitarian Fellowship approached her to start a playschool at their facility in Goes, and in 1963, she co-founded the Goes Play School with Therese Greene.

• She taught primary grades at Mills Lawn Elementary School in Yellow Springs Public Schools for 18 years, and later served as assistant principal for two years.

• She received the 1995 Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Award from the Greene County Board of Education.

• She was named Teacher Emeritus in 2002 in recognition of her service to the students of Mills Lawn School.

• She served on the boards of the Yellow Springs Community Federal Credit Union and the Yellow Springs Library Commission.

• She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, teaching new mothers how to massage their babies.

• She co-chaired the Strawberry and Apple Festivals at the Yellow Springs Presbyterian Church.

• She was a member of the Art Committee at the Yellow Springs Senior Center.

Betty found joy in sewing, gardening, traveling with Jim, camping in a trailer as a family, and reading countless books.

Above all, Betty will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to education, her commitment to community service, and the kindness she extended to all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, leadership, and love that continues through her family, her former students, and the many lives she touched in Yellow Springs and beyond.

Service was held on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, formally Porter Qualls Funeral Home.