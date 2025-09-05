Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Variance – Pamela Funderburg, property owner, has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from side setback at 250 Allen Street. – Chapter 1248.03(b) Dimensional Requirements, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Low Density Residential District (R-A) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100160006200

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION

BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

TIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 for inclusion in the Board packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Board members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowspring.gov after Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

