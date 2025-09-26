Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 12, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run Brookville Invitational

The Yellow Springs High School and Middle School boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday, Sept. 6, at the 61st annual Brookville Invitational. Running in ideal conditions, most of the Bulldog runners set career- and season-best times in this very competitive meet.

The entire high school girls squad ran season best times while finishing in 13th place out of 31 teams in a crowded field of 206 runners. Senior Sasi Drees ran a hard-fought race and finished in 78th place, while fellow senior Rebecca DeWine improved her time by two minutes while ending up in 123rd. Sophomore Sierra Sundell-Turner (160th) and seniors Lauren Finney (162nd) and Hannah Finney (164th) ran well and were supported by ninth grader Ella Reardon (198th).

The YSHS boys squad showed strength and resilience in running to a 13th-place effort in a competitive field of 32 teams and 220 runners. Senior Kyle Johnston overcame an early race mishap and powered himself to a 19th-place run, while junior Wills Oberg ran a great race (59th). The remaining Bulldogs ran as a tight dog pack and were rewarded with season-best times. Matteo Chaiten (139th), Arthur Devore (140th), Trevor Roberts (165th) and Graham Turnmire (166th) all ran well, and Brodan Chafee (177th), Robyn Douglass (189th) and Adrian Benedict (210th) rounded out the team scoring with strong races.

The middle school boys squad of five runners ended up in 13th place out of 25 schools and 259 runners. Eighth grader William DeWine (134th) and classmate Charlie Rizer (211th) ran tough races. The seventh grade trio of Gaven Collier (234th), Sam Norman (235th) and John Novak (256th) demonstrated growth and improvement against top flight competition.

The eighth grade girls triumvirate of Lilly Brown (60th), Winona Dean (105th) and Leela Cooksey (132nd) in a field of 196 runners once again proved that they are highly motivated and up to the challenge.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel stressed that the solid week of training prior to the competition paid off in a big way with all of the season’s best times.

The Bulldogs will compete this Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Troy Twilight Invitational.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Boys win at home

Cheers went up for the Bulldogs at their first home game Saturday, Sept. 6; the boys bested Calvary Christian 6–1. Individual stats were not available at press time.

A win and a loss for girls

In their Sept. 2 3–1 victory against Belmont, the Bulldogs showed poise, skill and heart. Senior Bertille Pichonneau was a scoring machine, netting two goals, the first of which was sent with precision and pace into the top of the goal. Her second goal developed from an assist by sophomore Violet Matteson, who sent a nicely weighted pass up the line. The final goal came from junior Elaina Gilley, who finished off an impressive cross from Pichonneau.

It wasn’t just about offense, though; Gabriella Kibblewhite teamed up with Alannah Calfee at center back to anchor a strong line, completed by outside backs Veda Rainey and Elise Bongorno. The defense was essential to the win as they shut down Belmont’s offense, including two crucial goal-line saves. It was a team effort all the way with all players taking to the field throughout the game.

The Bulldogs faced a tough opponent in their next match against first-year Metro Buckeye Conference team, Calvary Christian. With no subs on the bench, they conceded seven goals in the first half and ultimately fell 7–2.

The second half was a different story, with the Bulldogs shutting down Calvary’s scoring and putting two in the net themselves. Gilley and Matteson each scored a goal to keep the team in the fight. Freshman Jai’bre Anderson had a fantastic game in-goal, with an impressive 20 saves, including diving out on players and making crucial second saves. Junior and captain Calfee made an exceptional goal-line save and several critical stops to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

The Bulldogs are finding their rhythm, so be sure to catch them on the field!

—Kevin Matteson

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs fall to Newton, Emmanuel

The Bulldogs suffered two losses last week — first away against Newton High on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and then at home against Emmanuel Christian Thursday, Sept. 4.

As always, though, the girls fought hard, with senior Malayna Buster leading offensive play with 10 kills against Newton and 13 against Emmanuel. On defense, senior Addison Shafeek had 18 digs against Newton, followed closely by 11 each from Buster and senior Ariana Robinson; against Emmanuel, Shafeek and senior Ru Robertson racked up 11 digs each. Robinson led the team in assists, with 18 and 19 at the two games.