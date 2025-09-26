Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 19, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run Brookville Invitational

Running in the largest meet of the year in front of several thousand spectators, the Bulldogs shone brightly at the Troy Twilight Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 13. Facing stellar competition against some of the best competition in the state of Ohio, the Bulldogs were up to the challenge.

The high school boys squad, as a split squad, finished in 16th place out of 36 teams. Junior Wills Oberg ran a personal best of 18:05 as he earned a medal with a fifth-place effort. His teammates all ran personal-best times in a crowded field of 348 runners. Matteo Chaiten (47th), Arthur Devore (103rd), Oskar Dennis (139th), Trevor Roberts (187th), Brodan Chafee (215th) and Adrian Benedict (322nd) performed at the highest level. Senior Kyle Johnston ran in the elite race with top-flight competition and ran his fastest time ever (17:05). He finished in 77th out of a field of 387 competitors.

The YSHS girls team finished 23rd out of 40 teams and 336 runners as they showed true grit and determination. Once again, senior Sasi Drees led the girls squad with a solid 35th-place effort. Sierra Sundell-Turner continued her meet-by-meet improvement, finishing 129th as she was supported by Rebecca DeWine (173rd, Hannah Finney (226th), Lauren Finney (260th) and Ella Reardon (313th).

The McKinney Middle School boys squad ran with gusto and effort with a 28th-place team finish in a field of 45 teams and 364 participants. Eighth grader William DeWine ran a season-best time of 14:44 (203rd) and was ably supported by teammates Charlie Rizer (288th), Sam Norman (332nd), Gaven Collier (336th), John Novak (350th) and Cody McClure (355th).

Two girls represented the middle school girls team, with Lilly Brown (97th) and Leela Cooksey (261st) running very well in the tough field of 324 athletes.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel used the word “awesome” in describing the efforts of the Bulldogs in the largest and most competitive meet of the season. The Bulldogs will compete at the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 20.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Boys lead conference

Scores and stats for a nonconference match against Greenon on Monday, Sept. 15, were not available at press time, but the Bulldogs are currently the Metro Buckeye Conference leaders, with a conference record of 2–0 and a season record of 4–3.

Girls show heart in face of challenge

The Yellow Springs High School girls soccer team put up a valiant fight against Dixie High School, even though the scoreboard ended in an 8–0 loss. On the defensive end, freshman Jai’bre Anderson was a standout, making an incredible 16 saves as goalkeeper. She was joined by sophomore Elise Bongorno, who added four saves of her own and delivered some powerful punts. Senior captain Ainsley “AJ” Johnson proved that defense can be thrilling with a crucial goal-line save.

The Bulldogs also created some exciting moments on offense. Junior Gabriella Kibblewhite and senior Bertille Pichonneau each had shots on goal, with freshman Veda Rainey providing great pressure on the Dixie defense. There was a moment of glory when Kibblewhite scored, but the soccer gods (and the ref) decided it was offsides — a cruel twist of fate. Coach Sarah Wallis praised the team for “doing well in possessing the ball,” which showcased their teamwork and skill.

At press time, the Bulldogs’ next game was set for Thursday, Sept. 18, at West Jefferson; the team will return to conference play at home on Saturday, Sept. 22, with kick-off at 11 a.m.

—Kevin Matteson

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs in third place after win, loss

The Yellow Springs volleyball squad turned in a split performance last week, toppling Legacy Christian before falling to Tri-Village.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the Bulldogs seized a 3–1 win over conference rivals Legacy Christian. Yellow Springs’ attack was anchored by senior Malayna Buster, who slammed down 21 kills. Senior Hannah Parker contributed across the board with seven kills, 22 assists and six block assists. Fellow senior Ru Robertson anchored the back row with 26 digs.

Two days later, on Saturday, Sept. 13, Yellow Springs fell in three straight sets against the Tri-Village squad, but nevertheless showed resilience. Parker tallied eight kills, followed by Buster with six, and Robinson racked up 10 assists. Robertson continued her steady defensive play with 14 digs.

The Bulldogs are currently in third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with a conference record of 2–1 and an overall record of 4–5.