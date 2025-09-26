Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 26, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run well in hot conditions

Reaching the halfway point in the season, the McKinney Middle and YS High schools’ cross-country teams overcame the humid and warm conditions at the annual Cedarville Friendship Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 20, at Cedarville University.

The high school boys team finished in ninth place in a competitive field of 24 teams. Once again, senior Kyle Johnston led the charge finishing 24th out of 227 runners. Junior Wills Oberg continued his solid year with a 52nd-place effort, followed by 10 other fast-charging Bulldogs. Sophomore Matteo Chaiten (103rd), Oskar Dennis (120th), Arthur DeVore (136th), Trevor Roberts (142nd), Brodan Chafee (151st), Graham Turnmire (176th), Robyn Douglass (184th) and Adrian Benedict (218th) ran great complementary races.

The solid group of five YSHS girls runners placed 15th out of 23 squads, with senior Sasi Drees running a controlled race (97th) and fellow senior Hannah Finney also running well (126th). The dynamic trio of Sierra Sundell-Turner (128th), Lauren Finney (131st) and Ella Reardon (163rd) performed well in the crowded field of 167 runners.

The middle school boys team performed admirably, finishing in 16th place among 25 teams. Eighth grader William DeWine showed that he is a force to reckon with as he finished in 65th place among 146 runners. The remaining dog pack of Bulldogs was a tight-knit unit of Charlie Rizer (124th), Cody McClure (127th), Sam Norman (134th), Gaven Collier (135th) and John Novak (137th).

Winona Dean was the lone middle school girl runner but shone brightly in her race as she finished in (63rd) out of 115 runners.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer, Dave Johnston and John Gudgel expressed their satisfaction with the performances by all the runners following a difficult week of practice along with the effort given in the warm conditions.

The Bulldogs will run this Saturday at the Jim Murray Invitational located at Champions Park in Springfield.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Boys still leading conference

Yellow Springs continues to lead the Metro Buckeye Conference following three away games that led to two wins and a tie last week.

On Monday, Sept. 15, the Bulldogs battled Greenon head-to-head in a match that ended in a 3–3 draw. The offense mustered 23 shots, with sophomore Luke Mikesell netting all three goals.

The boys had a decisive 5–2 win over conference rival Middletown Christian Thursday, Sept. 18, with Mikesell contributing two goals, followed by one each from juniors Wyatt Fagan and Erasmus Thornton and sophomore David Torres.

Another win against Bishop Fenwick followed on Saturday, Sept. 20, 4–2, holding the opponents to 13 shots and putting up 13 of their own. Winning goals were scored by Fagan, Mikesell and junior Sameer Sajabi. On defense, senior Carter Brookey logged 12 saves.

Yellow Springs remains undefeated in conference play at 3–0–0, with an overall record of 6–3–1.

Victory for girls

The Yellow Springs Bulldogs girls’ soccer team fought hard for a well-earned 3–2 victory against Middletown Christian Saturday, Sept. 20, bringing their season record to 2–7. Junior Elaina Gilley scored two goals, both assisted by senior Bertille Pichonneau, who also netted a goal of her own. The defense was anchored by freshman goalkeeper Jai’bre Anderson, who made 15 saves.

The Bulldogs will be back in action for their Homecoming game this Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. against Belmont. Come out and support the Bulldogs!

—Kevin Matteson

Volleyball

Bulldogs split pair of matches

Yellow Springs split two Metro Buckeye Conference matches last week, downing Calvary Christian in three sets on Sept. 16 before falling to Middletown Christian on Sept. 18.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Bulldogs swept Calvary Christian 25–16, 25–15, 25–23. Senior Malayna Buster led the attack with 12 kills, senior Ariana Robinson ran the offense with 19 assists and senior Ru Robertson paced the defense with 16 digs.

Two days later, Middletown Christian handed the Bulldogs a 3–0 loss (25–17, 25–13, 26–24). Buster had nine kills and Hannah Parker added five, while Robinson totaled 14 assists. Robertson again anchored the back row with 19 digs.