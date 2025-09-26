Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 5, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run Fairborn Invitational

Competing on the hilly terrain at the East Community Park in nearby Fairborn last Wednesday, Aug. 27, the YSHS and McKinney teams ran well in near-perfect conditions at the Fairborn Invitational.

The 11-strong YSHS boys squad ran to a ninth-place finish in a highly competitive field of 17 teams. Senior Kyle Johnston earned a third-place bronze medal and was complemented by junior Wills Oberg, who finished in 17th place. Sophomore Matteo Chaiten (68th) and senior Arthur Devore (82nd) ran strong races. In the field of 182 runners, the remaining Bulldogs performed admirably with the following efforts: Trevor Roberts (111th), Oskar Dennis (117th), Brodan Chafee (124th), Dylan Reed (127th), Graham Turnmire (129th), Robyn Douglass (135th) and Adrian Benedict (177th).

The high school girls ran to a solid eighth-place finish out of 15 squads. Senior Sasi Drees ran a strong race and finished in 15th place, while fellow senior Rebecca DeWine ran a complete race with a 45th-place effort in the crowded field of 101 runners. Lauren Finney (65th), Sierra Sundell-Turner (67th), Abebu Barnett (75th), Hannah Finney (79th) and Ella Reardon (97th) displayed determination and grit on the tough course.

Running in a field of 210 runners, the middle school boys finished in 12th place out of 19 teams. Eighth graders William DeWine (96th) and Charlie Rizer (116th) ran gutsy races. The other five Bulldog runners contributed to the overall team finish: Sam Norman (176th), Cody McClure (192nd), Gaven Collier (195th), John Novak (197th) and Rocket Cowperthwaite (207th).

Three middle school girls ran well in the largest race of the day — 220 competitors. The eighth grade trio of Lilly Brown (78th), Winona Dean (128th) and Leela Cooksey (166th) showed that they are a force to reckon with as they didn’t back down from the tough competition.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel commented on the fine efforts and the never-give-up attitude that was on full display by the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will compete this Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Brookville Invitational.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Girls show grit, heart amid losses

The Yellow Springs High School girls’ soccer team started their season with a strong showing. In a come-from-behind scrimmage win on Aug. 9, the Bulldogs defeated Northeastern with a final score of 4–3. Junior Elaina Gilley had two goals, captain and junior Alannah Calfee had one, and sophomore Violet Matteson had one.

In their first official game on Aug. 18 against Wayne High School, the team defended against 23 corners and their goalkeepers made a total of 12 saves, in a losing effort. On Aug. 26, the team fell to a tough Carlisle team in an away game, with a final score of 8–0. Notably, sophomore Elise Bongorno made 10 saves in the first half and freshman Jai’bre Anderson made 15 saves. Junior Elaina Gilley, senior Bertille Pichonneau and sophomore Violet Matteson each had a shot on goal.

In a thrilling showdown Saturday, Aug. 30, the Yellow Springs Bulldogs girls soccer team took on the Preble Shawnee Arrows — and let’s just say, the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story! Despite a tough 11–0 loss, the Bulldogs — playing with no substitutes and only 10 players on the field versus a team with 25 girls — proved that grit and heart are worth more than a full bench.

Leading the defensive charge was Calfee, who commanded the defense with her trademark razzle-dazzle footwork and fearless physical play. She was a rock, and she wasn’t alone: Gabriella Kibblewhite, a junior, brought her tenacious A-game, alongside the defensive freshman duo of Talulla Brown and Veda Rainey, while Elise Bongorno’s speed and physical play held down the back line with the best of them.

On the offensive front, it was a full-field frenzy! Senior and team captain Nora Bongorno was a whirlwind of energy, winning balls and pushing the play forward. Matteson delivered two pinpoint passes to senior Metsu Barnett, whose speed and hustle were on full display. And making her first start, sophomore Keeghan McLean made the most of it, running hard and fighting for every ball.

The real hero of the day might have been freshman goalkeeper Jai’bre Anderson, who was an absolute force of nature, racking up a jaw-dropping 19 saves, and showcasing her new trick: a powerful throw out of the box that left everyone cheering. The Bulldogs’ defensive line was so in sync, they caught Preble Shawnee offsides an impressive five or six times throughout the match.

Coaches Sarah Wallis and Ken Boogaart lauded the effort, complimenting the “great passes, decision making, defense, offense — all with no subs.”

The Bulldogs may have fallen to Preble Shawnee, but they played big and they played with heart — and that’s a win in our book!

The first home game for the girls soccer team is Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 p.m.

The full team roster includes seniors Metsu Barnett, Nora Bongorno (captain), Ainsley Johnson (captain), and Bertille Pichonneau; juniors Alannah Calfee (captain), Elaina Gilley, and Gabriella Kibblewhite; sophomores Elise Bongorno, Violet Matteson and Keeghan McLean; and freshmen Jai’bre Anderson, Talulla Brown, Lucia Espinosa and Veda Rainey. The team is led by Head Coach Sarah Wallis and Assistant Coach Ken Boogaart.

—Kevin Matteson

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs fall to Roughriders

The Bulldogs played a hard-fought match against West Jefferson on Monday, Aug. 25, but ultimately fell to the Roughriders, 3–0.

Seniors Malayna Buster and Hannah Parker led the Bulldogs in offensive play, netting eight and six kills over the course of the match, followed by four from senior Addison Shafeek and three from senior Ariana Robinson. Senior Ru Robertson was the defensive leader for the match, racking up 16 digs, followed closely by 14 from Buster; Robinson and Shafeek added another 11 and eight digs, respectively. Robinson, celebrated last season for 1,000 career assists, continues to be the team’s assist leader, with 17 over the course of the match.