Ethel Sadako (Oshima) Mitchell, 98, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Optalis of Canal Winchester. During her last days, her grandchildren sat by her side. She was born on May 30, 1927, in Pu‘unēnē, Maui, Hawaii, to Aki Nemoto and Toyoki Oshima.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Tana (Mitchell) Peterson (Brian Douthy), Jason Mitchell (Nada Alachkar) and Kristen (Mitchell) Gomes (Michael); niece, Gladys Tronbak; great-grandchildren Yanna (Mabra) Warfield (Ryan), Roice Sheley (Jackie Swartz), Alissa Sheley, Jemal (Shelby) Sheley, Deja Peterson (Emma Durfee) and Mohammed Ward; great-great-grandchildren, Kaden Stevens, Emmitt Sheley, Chloe Mote-Sheley, Selah Warfield and Serena Warfield; and daughter-in-law, Maureen Mitchell. She is also survived by special loved-ones Sherry Wixson, Bryan Peterson, the Gomes family, Evelyn Harris, Krista Slessman, Maria Prether and others too numerous to mention. Finally, she is survived by the many who were a part of Grandma Mitchell’s unofficial fan club on Facebook, where Tana would post pictures of her in all her different moods.

Ethel was preceded in death by sons Patrick and Michael Mitchell, great-granddaughter Lakelynn Sheley, and her parents and siblings.

Ethel was a fabulous cook and baker, and cooking for people was her love language. She enjoyed many crafts including cake decorating and worked as an assembly technician until she was 72 years old. As a sport, she loved to shop at Macy’s, Elder-Beerman and Donenfeld’s department stores.

She was fiercely independent and had a big laugh for such a little lady. Ethel was flossy and always had her hair and makeup done. She made a big impression on everyone who knew and loved her. While her memory lives on, she will be missed.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.