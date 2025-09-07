It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robin Motter Heise on Aug. 19, 2025, at the age of 56. Robin was a devoted wife, loving stepmother, cherished sister and a passionate advocate for education and history, whose legacy will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Born on Nov. 13, 1968, Robin pursued a life of learning and service. She earned undergraduate degrees in cultural anthropology and psychology from The Ohio State University, followed by a master’s in higher education. Her early career included serving as the financial aid director at Antioch College, where she played a vital role during a pivotal time in the institution’s history.

Robin later discovered her true calling in the field of history, earning a second master’s degree in public history. She went on to serve as the director of the Greene County Archives and Records Center for nearly 15 years, where she dedicated herself to preserving the stories and heritage of her community. Her pioneering work in digital record preservation earned her recognition as a global expert in the field, and she was frequently sought out as a consultant by clients around the world after her departure from Greene County.

Robin is survived by her loving husband, Mark Heise; her stepdaughter, Morgan; her brothers, Steve and Rick; her sister, Kim; and a houseful of fur babies. She will be remembered for her warmth, wisdom and unwavering commitment to the people and causes she cared about.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held on Sept. 21, 2025, at Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs — a date that marks her 23rd wedding anniversary with Mark. Specific details will be communicated by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, in hopes that advances will help alleviate heart disease.