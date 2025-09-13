Subscribe Anywhere
In its 11th season, Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with a mission to showcase the excellence of women brass players. (Submitted photo)

Seraph Brass to open new season for Chamber Music in Yellow Springs

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will open its 2025–2026 season Sunday, Sept. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, with a 4 p.m. concert by Seraph Brass.

In its 11th season, Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with a mission to showcase the excellence of women brass players and highlight musicians from marginalized groups, both in personnel and in programming.

Winners of the American Prize in Chamber Music, Seraph Brass performs a diverse body of repertoire, ranging from original transcriptions to newly commissioned works and core classics.

Tickets are available online at cmys.org and via http://www.eventbrite.com/e/single-concert-ticket-seraph-brass-tickets-1492336611979.

