Village Council Agenda

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

SWEARINGS IN

• Elyse Giardullo as Assistant Village Manager/Project Lead

• Kelly Carpe as Full Member of Public Arts and Culture Commission

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 2, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for August

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-16 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-17 Accepting Annexation from Miami Township to the Village of Yellow Springs of 28.324 Acres of Property Located East of East Enon Road and North of Dayton Street

• Reading of Resolution 2025-50 Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

• Reading of Resolution 2025-51 Authorizing the Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs for the Years 2023 and 2024

• Reading of Resolution 2025-52 Approving Check Signing Privileges for WesBanco Bank/General Checking & Guaranteed Deposits

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:05 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:20 p.m.)

• Staff Evaluation/Compensation Review Timeline (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:30 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:05 p.m.)

• Oct. 1: Council Work Session: First 2026 Budget Meeting

• Oct. 6: Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-16 Accepting Annexation from Miami Township to the Village of Yellow Springs of 28.211 Acres of Property Located East of East Enon Road and North of Dayton Street

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.