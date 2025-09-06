Youth rec soccer fall signup open

Registration is now open for fall 2025 Youth Rec Soccer. The season will start Saturday, Sept. 13, and continue each Saturday through Oct. 25, at Morgan Fields, on the southwest corner of East Enon and Dayton-Yellow Springs roads.

The program is divided into three age levels:

• Copper Cup, pre-K–kindergarten, approximately ages 3–5 years;

• Bronze Cup, first–third grade, ages 6–8; and

• Silver Cup, fourth–sixth grades, ages 9–11 yrs.

Copper Cup families do not need to register, as they play pick-up games at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; parents/guardians of this youngest group are asked to stay while their children play.

Each participating child in Bronze and Silver Cup age groups should be registered online separately at forms.gle/Eh6Z8gK58JwW9VAq6 by Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Teams will be formed after registration, and coaches will contact families to organize practices. Bronze and Silver Cup players typically practice once a week and have Saturday games at either 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

The league is free and relies on volunteers and donations. Anyone interested in coaching, officiating, organizing or supporting the league via sponsorship or donation is asked to email yellowspringssoccer@gmail.com and visit the program’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/YellowSpringsSoccerInc.